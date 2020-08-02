Possible lightning strike causes fire damaging 2 apartments in Chesapeake; 3 displaced

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Three adults are displaced following a fire that damaged two apartments in Chesapeake on Saturday evening.
Firefighters responded just after 7 p.m. to the 4100 block of Prindle Court in the Western Branch section of the city.
Shortly after arriving, crews found fire and smoke showing from a multi-story apartment building. Officials said it was contained to the “exterior breezeway, where the fire had started from a possible lightning strike.”
The fire was marked under control at 7:30 p.m.
Minimum fire damage was reported, but water damage spread through two apartments due to a burst water pipe.
There were no injuries reported and the Red Cross is assisting one of the displaced occupants.
No further information is available at this time.
This is a breaking news story.
