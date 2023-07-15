CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — On Saturday afternoon, the Chesapeake Fire Department was called to a nursing home on the 700 block of Argyll Street in the Greenbrier area of the city.

The staff of the nursing facility reported hearing a loud bang and then seeing and smelling smoke inside the building. Residents were evacuated from the building by staff.

Chesapeake Fire Department

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they saw smoke coming from the roof of the building. Crews were able to gain access to the attic and confirmed there was a fire. They were able to knock the fire down with little damage to the building.

There were no injuries, and residents were able to return to the facility.