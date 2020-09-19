Positive COVID-19 test reported at Atlantic Shores Christian School

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Atlantic Shores Christian School notified parents on Thursday that a student or staff member had been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

School officials said the individual was last on school property on Tuesday, September 15, and did have direct exposure with other members within the community.

In a statement, Atlantic Shores Christian School said they will remain open.

“They have worked with the Chesapeake Health Department to help identify anyone who had close contact with the person to determine if they might have been exposed to the virus, said Jessica Hanrahan, Marketing/Communication Director for Atlantic Shores Christian School.”

Families of those identified were contacted to inform them that their student needed to be quarantined for 14 days from Tuesday, September 15th in an abundance of caution, the school said.

In addition, those parents impacted were also given CDC documentation on quarantine and symptoms to look for and monitor.

Atlantic Shores Christian School said they will continue to work with the Health Department, communicate with families, and follow the CDC’s guidelines to reduce transmission in order to keep children and school personnel healthy and safe.

