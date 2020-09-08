Poquoson man dies in Chesapeake crash over Labor Day weekend

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — An 80-year-old Poquoson man died over the holiday weekend in Chesapeake after crashing during a medical emergency, police say.

Virginia State Police say the crash happened just before 3:50 p.m. Saturday at the Bowers Hill Interchange on southbound I-664.

The driver, Norman T. Nachbaur, died at the scene. The investigation into the crash is still ongoing as of Tuesday, police said, but a medical emergency is considered a contributing factor to the crash. Nachbaur was wearing his seat belt at the time.

