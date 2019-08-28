Police: Woman with 3 kids in vehicle flees traffic stop in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a woman is facing charges after police say she fled a traffic stop in Chesapeake before leaving her vehicle with three children inside.

Chesapeake police spokesperson Leo Kosinski said Tammy Dewar, of Norfolk, refused to stop when officers tried to pull her over on Aug. 24.

Kosinski said Dewar drove from Hawthorne Drive and Indian River Road in Chesapeake to Princeton Avenue and Oakwood Street in Norfolk.

Dewar got out of her vehicle after stopping and ran from the scene, leaving her three children inside. She was arrested a short time later, Kosinski said.

Dewar is charged with driving without a license, eluding police and three counts of child neglect. She is due in court Sept. 16 for a preliminary hearing.