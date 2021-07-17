Police: Woman dead on the scene after shooting on Narrow Street in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a woman was pronounced dead on the scene following a shooting incident Saturday morning.

According to police, the call for the incident came in at around 9:40 a.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of Narrow Street.

Initial investigation revealed that the victim, a still-unidentified adult woman, was shot inside the residence. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is currently an ongoing investigation.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident. There are no further details.

Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.