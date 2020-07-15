Police: Toddler found wandering around Chesapeake neighborhood

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A toddler was found wandering around a Chesapeake neighborhood early Wednesday morning, police say.

Police say the child was spotted between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. in the Geneva Shores neighborhood, and officers went door to door to locate the child’s parents.

The mother was eventually located around 11 a.m. at a home in the neighborhood.

Police didn’t have additional details as of 1 p.m. but said child protective services was investigating and charges could be pending.

