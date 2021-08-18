Police: Suspect taken into custody after barricade situation in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police responded to a barricade situation Wednesday morning in the Western Branch section of the city. The incident ended with an arrest.

Police say they were on the scene in the 4000 block of Woodland Drive to serve a warrant when a man barricaded himself inside of a home.

He ultimately gave up and was peacefully taken into custody.

The incident occurred just before 7:00 a.m.