Police: Suicidal person charged after Tuesday night incident in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police say they’ve charged a male who fired a gun into an occupied home Tuesday night while having suicidal thoughts.

In a press release, police said the incident happened around 10:20 p.m. in the 800 block of Checkerspot Way, of Scenic Parkway in the southwest area of the city.

Before officers arrived, police say the male fired a shot into a garage wall. He was sitting outside of the garage with the pistol still in his hand when police arrived.

The male (police did not give his age), complied with officers’ command to put the pistol down, and was taken into custody. Police say he was cleared by medics and later placed back into police custody.

Police say they have obtained warrants against the male for abduction, reckless handling of a firearm and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

No other details have been released. Check back for updates.