CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A teen boy is dead after falling into the Intracoastal Waterway from a train trestle on Sunday night, police say.

Chesapeake Police said the teen’s body was recovered underwater, releasing the information just before 11 p.m.

Chesapeake police officers responded to the 1000 block of Back Road around 7 p.m. Sunday after receiving a call that the boy fell from the Chesapeake and Albemarle Railroad Bridge and into the Intercoastal Waterway.

No other details have been released at this time, but the incident is still under investigation.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.