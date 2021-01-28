Police searching for missing man out of Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police are searching for a missing man out of Chesapeake Thursday afternoon.

Thomas Wayne Snipes was last seen in the area of 1600 Faulk Street in the Deep Creek section of the city on January 16, 2021.

He was wearing a camouflage coat, light blue jeans, and work boots. Snipes is also believed to be on foot.

If seen, contact Det. Coleman via email or 757-328-6832. You can also call the non-emergency number at 757-382-6161.