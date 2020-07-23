Police searching for missing 70-year-old Chesapeake man who has cognitive impairment

Chesapeake

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Joseph Lee Harris III, 70, (Photo courtesy: Virginia State Police)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police have issued a senior alert for a missing 70-year-old Chesapeake man.

Joseph Lee Harris III, 70, was last seen around 4 a.m. Thursday morning on or at the Western Bridge section of Chesapeake, according to the alert from state police.

Police say Harris suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Harris is about 5 feet 8 inches tall, about 190 pounds, and has brown eyes and gray/balding hair.

He may be driving a black 2018 Ford F-150 quad cab 4×4 pickup truck. The license plate it USK-8119. The truck is missing from Harris’ residence.

Contact the Chesapeake Police Department with any information about Harris’ whereabouts at 757-382-6161.

  • Joseph Lee Harris III, 70, (Photo courtesy: Virginia State Police)
  • (Photo courtesy: Virginia State Police)

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10