Police searching for missing 70-year-old Chesapeake man who has cognitive impairment

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police have issued a senior alert for a missing 70-year-old Chesapeake man.
Joseph Lee Harris III, 70, was last seen around 4 a.m. Thursday morning on or at the Western Bridge section of Chesapeake, according to the alert from state police.
Police say Harris suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.
Harris is about 5 feet 8 inches tall, about 190 pounds, and has brown eyes and gray/balding hair.
He may be driving a black 2018 Ford F-150 quad cab 4×4 pickup truck. The license plate it USK-8119. The truck is missing from Harris’ residence.
Contact the Chesapeake Police Department with any information about Harris’ whereabouts at 757-382-6161.
