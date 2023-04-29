CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Chesapeake Police Department is searching for 29-year-old Victoria Addison.

Addison was last seen leaving her residence in the Great Bridge area of Chesapeake on Friday, April 28 around noon.

There are concerns for Addison’s safety because she is diagnosed with high-functioning autism, and nobody has been able to get in contact with her since she left.

29-year-old Victoria Addison. (Credit: CPD)

Addison is described as a white female that is about 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 188 pounds. She has green eyes and blonde hair with red and grey tips.

If anybody has any information that could assist with locating Victoria Addison please contact the Chesapeake Police Department at (757)382-6161 or the Crimeline.