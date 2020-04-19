Police respond to two-vehicle crash with injuries on S. Battlefield Blvd.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Chesapeake Police Department responded to the 2900 block of South Battlefield Boulevard for a two-vehicle crash involving an overturned vehicle.
Police and medics received the call just before 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.
According to the police department, the investigation revealed one of the vehicles was attempting to turn left and crashed into another vehicle that was traveling southbound.
South Battlefield Boulevard was reduced to one lane at Hickey Ridge Road following the crash.
Two people were medically transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injures.
Chesapeake Police did not release any further details.
