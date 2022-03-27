CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A homicide investigation is now underway following a shooting in Chesapeake Sunday afternoon.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that a resident flagged down a Norfolk Police unit regarding a man lying in a vacant lot in the 2000 block of Berkely Avenue just before 4 p.m. Sunday.

When police got to the scene, they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds.

At the same time, Chesapeake Police received calls regarding shots being fired and a man down in the same area.

Both Norfolk and Chesapeake police responded to the scene.

The man was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.