CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Chesapeake are on the scene of a shooting in the South Norfolk section of the city.

Officials tell 10 On Your Side that the shooting happened Friday afternoon in the 2000 block of Linster Street. That is near Portlock Road.

Police respond to shooting in South Norfolk (photo: Cortez Grayson)

Police respond to shooting in South Norfolk (photo: Cortez Grayson)

Police respond to shooting in South Norfolk (photo: Cortez Grayson)

Police respond to shooting in South Norfolk (photo: Cortez Grayson)

The person shot is believed to have non life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.