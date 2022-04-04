CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they are now on the scene after a domestic situation turned into a potential barricade situation in Chesapeake Monday morning.

According to police, officers initially responded to the domestic situation call around 9:30 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of Willow Oak Drive.

Authorities have closed the area as police work the active scene. As of 10:50 a.m., there has been no report of injuries.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident.

No further information has been released.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.