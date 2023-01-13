CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — One man sustained life-threatening injuries following a crash in Chesapeake Friday morning.

Details are still limited, however, police dispatch confirmed the call for the single-vehicle crash came in around 6:45 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Canal Drive and Geneva Avenue in the Deep Creek area.

When they got to the scene, officers found an SUV that had crashed into a tree. The driver and only occupant of the vehicle had to be extricated. He was sent to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.