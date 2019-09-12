Driver has life-threatening injuries after crash in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A driver has life-threatening injuries following a crash in ChesapeakeWednesday night.

Chesapeake police said officers were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash in the 600 block of Blackwater Road, off Fentress Airfield Road, around 10:10 p.m.

Police said officers found the driver, a man, had been ejected from the vehicle and was suffering from life-threatening injuries. The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Blackwater Road was closed following the crash, but has since reopened.