Man surrenders after barricade on Reefwood Rd in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man has surrendered following a barricade situation in Chesapeake.

Details are very limited, however, Chesapeake police say the call for the incident came in just after 12 p.m. in the area of Reefwood Road.

Officials say a man barricaded himself inside a residence and negotiators spent several hours trying to get him out before he surrendered peacefully.

No one was injured.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.