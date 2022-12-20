CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A man police had been trying to stop Saturday in Chesapeake for expired tags faces additional charges after not stopping and driving through Norfolk and into Hampton before crashing and being taken into custody, Chesapeake Police said.

Demonte Lassiter, 28, faces felony charges in connection to the incident, Chesapeake Police said.

Chesapeake Police said the incident began around 4:43 p.m. near Berkley Avenue when police attempted to pull the driver of the vehicle over.

Police said the driver refused to stop and drove through Norfolk for about 20 minutes before getting on the interstate and going to Hampton, where it was involved in a crash and the driver was taken into custody.

