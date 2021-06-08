Police: Pursuit leads to crash on I-464 in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A police pursuit ended in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 464 in Chesapeake on Tuesday.

Police said a Chesapeake officer saw a brown Kia SUV driving recklessly near Battlefield Boulevard and Medical Parkway around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday.

The officer activated their emergency equipment and attempted to stop the vehicle, but the male driver of the SUV refused to stop and continued onto 168 Bypass northbound, police said.

The SUV traveled onto I-464 northbound then made a U-turn in the median, crossing back into the southbound lanes of traffic.

Five minutes after the officer first observed the Kia, the vehicle crashed into another car in the southbound lanes, which brought the pursuit to a halt.

The male driver was taken into custody.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to local hospitals with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

The scene is still under investigation.

Virginia State Police assisted at the scene.

Police did not release information about the identity of the male involved in the pursuit.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.