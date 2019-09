A plane crashed into a field near Cheaspeake Regional Airport on Sunday, September 15, 2019. WAVY Photo, Tamara Scott

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A plane crashed near Chesapeake Regional Airport Sunday evening, according to emergency dispatchers.

Dispatch was notified about the crash just after 5 p.m. It happened in the 400 block of W Road.

Virginia State Police say there were no injuries reported as of 5:45 p.m.

