CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A 1-year-old was shot Wednesday evening in the area of Bainbridge Boulevard and Jefferson Street in Chesapeake, Chesapeake Police said.

Police said they received a call around 8:08 p.m. that a child had been shot and was being taken to another location. Officers made contact with the mother and the child, and found that the vehicle they were in was damaged by bullets.

The child’s injuries were non-life-threatening, police said.

Police later confirmed with 10 On Your Side that the child injured is a 1-year-old boy.

Numerous evidence markers at the scene of a shooting off of Jefferson Street and Bainbridge Boulevard in Chesapeake Wednesday evening. (WAVY Photo – Raven Payne)

Police say they have no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

