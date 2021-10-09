Police: One man fatally shot while sitting in vehicle in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Chesapeake are investigating a Saturday afternoon homicide that left one man dead.

Authorities say they received a call around 2:45 p.m. for reports of gunshots and an injured man in the 4000 block of Brookland Drive. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a man was shot and killed while sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot.

The suspect is described as an unknown black male last seen fleeing the area on foot.

Detectives are currently on the scene investigating.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.