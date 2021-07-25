Police: One dead after shooting on Pond Lane in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — One man has died following a homicide on Pond Lane in Chesapeake.

Police say they received reports of a shooting in the 2000 block of Pond Lane around 4:40 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a house.

The man, 28-year-old Chesapeake resident Davon Person, was pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation revealed that Person was shot outside the house and went into the house before police arrived on the scene.

Investigators are requesting the public’s assistance for information on a vehicle of interest that is described as a black Mercedes SUV. 

This is the second fatal shooting on that road this month.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, leave a tip online at P3TIPS.COM, or on their mobile phone at P3TIPS in the APP store. 

