Police officer shot at, but uninjured, during traffic stop in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A person shot at a Chesapeake police officer while they were working a traffic stop Monday night.

Police said the officer wasn’t injured, but their cruiser was shot several times.

The incident happened around 7:10 p.m. on Berkley Avenue near Marsh Street, police said. At the time, the officer had pulled over a vehicle for a traffic stop, but the bullets appeared to come from off the side of the road, not from the vehicle that was stopped.

Police believe the shots fired are unrelated to the traffic stop.

The incident is still under investigation.

There was no suspect information to release as of 8:30 p.m. Monday night.

Police will release more information as it’s available.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

