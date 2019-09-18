Police: No injuries after school bus hits car in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — No injuries were reported Wednesday morning after a school bus with a handful of students on board hit a car in Chesapeake.

A Chesapeake police spokesperson said the bus was going west on Gainsborough Square — near Battlefield Boulevard — when it changes lanes and struck a car.

Dispathers received a call about the crash around 7 a.m.

A spokesperson for Chesapeake Public Schools said the bus was transporting eight students to B.M. Williams Primary. None of the students were injured and they were all safely taken to school.