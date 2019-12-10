Police: No credible threat from Deep Creek Middle student who posted about bringing weapon to school

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A student’s social media post about wanting to bring a weapon to Deep Creek Middle School wasn’t credible, authorities determined.

Tracey Sabbato, Deep Creek’s assistant principal, sent an announcement about the social media post to the school community Tuesday morning.

In her message, Sabbato said administrators were made aware of the post Monday night and a police report was filed with Chesapeake police. After reaching out to the student’s parents, police and administrators concluded there was no evidence of a credible threat against the school. It’s unclear if any disciplinary action will be taken against the student.

However, Sabbatto said there would be additional police presence at the school on Tuesday as an additional safety measure.

We encourage you to continue to speak with your children regarding the ramifications of making threats either verbally or via posting on social media sites,” Sabbato wrote. “Parents, we take all threats and rumors of threats to our school very seriously and will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law ANY individuals identified as making such threats. Thank you for your continued support.”