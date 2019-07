CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a Suffolk man who was reported missing earlier this month was found dead in Chesapeake over the weekend.

A Chesapeake police spokesperson confirmed 50-year-old Artha Lee Allen was found dead in the 2600 block of Elkhart Street — off George Washington Highway North — late Saturday night.

Allen was reported missing in mid-June.

Suffolk police said Allen was at his home in the 800 block of Moore Farm Lane on June 15 when he was last seen.