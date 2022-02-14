Police: Missing elderly man from Chesapeake last seen riding bike to Norfolk

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Police are looking for an elderly man who was last seen leaving his home on a bike Sunday morning and headed to Norfolk.

According to Chesapeake Police, 74-year-old Rogelio Sahagun Delarosa was last seen leaving his house in the 2500 block of Old Greenbrier Road around 8:50 a.m. Sunday on a bike.

Police say Delarosa told his wife that he was heading to his friend’s house in the Azalea Gardens section of Norfolk which is roughly 8 to 10 miles from his home in Chesapeake. However, Delarosa never made it to his intended location.

Authorities say he does not speak English and is diabetic which requires daily medication. His daughter told police that he may be in the early stages of dementia.

According to police, Delarosa was also seen around 9:40 a.m. Monday at I-264 and the Newtown Road Exit in Virginia Beach.

These are descriptions to be on the lookout for:

He is 5′ 4″ tall and 160 LBS

Has salt and pepper short dark hair and brown eyes

Last seen wearing a blue jacket, dark pants, and brown sneakers

Mr. Delarosa is missing all his teeth

He was riding his silver-colored, BMX style bicycle

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Rogelio Sahagun Delarosa, Feb. 14, 2022 (Courtesy – Chesapeake Police)