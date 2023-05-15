CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A man driving a motorcycle has life-threatening injuries after being struck by an unknown vehicle on Portsmouth Boulevard near Coffman Boulevard in Chesapeake Monday, police said.

Chesapeake Police responded to the 4200 block of Portsmouth Boulevard around 8:31 p.m. in reference to a hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle. When police arrived, they found a man driving a motorcycle who had been hit by the unknown vehicle and was immediately taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police had a part of westbound Portsmouth Boulevard while the crash scene was investigated by the Chesapeake Police crash reconstruction team.

Anyone with information about the crash can call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or can submit a tip at P3Tips.com or on the P3Tips app.