CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake police are now conducting a death investigation Thursday evening.

According to police, a caller reported around 4:53 p.m. that they heard a loud pop and saw someone being dragged out of a house by multiple men in the 2000 block of Candlelight Dr.

The caller gave police a vehicle description and license plate, which was then broadcasted to units in the area. Officers were able to intercept the vehicle in front of a medical complex in the 700 block of Battlefield Boulevard North.

Officers found a man in the back seat of the vehicle dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Police say investigators believe there is no additional threat to the community and that two men of interest are currently detained.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.