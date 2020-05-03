Police: Man driving on possible revoked license fled after pursuit; firearm found in vehicle

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Police said that a man fled after a police pursuit when officers attempted to stop a motor vehicle.

The incident occurred just after 3 p.m. on April 27 at Tatemstown Road and Wingfield Avenue.

Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop with a silver Dodge Caravan due to the registration saying that the vehicle owner’s license was revoked for a DUI.

The vehicle fled the area and headed down Indian River Road towards Virginia Beach Boulevard.

Police officials sad that traffic was light that day and the pursuit lasted about 15 minutes with speeds ranging from 70-100 miles per hour. No other police vehicles were involved.

When the Dodge approached heavy traffic at the intersection of Virginia Beach Boulevard and Independence Boulevard, the driver fled from the vehicle on foot.

Police were able to catch him and he was quickly taken into custody. Police searched the vehicle and found a firearm inside.

The driver was identified as 33-year-old Neal Lee who was arrested on charges of driving on a revoked operator license, felony eluding, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

No injuries or property damages were reported.