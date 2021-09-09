Police: Man dead following shooting on Pacels Way in Chesapeake; homicide investigation underway

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man is dead following a shooting incident in Chesapeake Wednesday evening.

Officers got the call for gunshots heard in the 1300 block of Pacels Way around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday.

When they got to the scene, they found a man dead in the roadway.

Police say the Pacels way is currently closed to traffic from the intersection of Fentress loop through the 1400 block of Pacels way.

The incident is still under investigation. Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.