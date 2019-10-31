Police: Man charged with possession of methamphetamine, explosive device in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Police detectives have charged a man with possession of illicit drugs and an explosive device after searching his mobile home Wednesday.

Joseph Anthony Clarke, 26, is accused of possessing both methamphetamine and an explosive device, Chesapeake Police wrote in a news release.

The items were discovered during a narcotics investigation at the home, which is in the 1500 block of Campostella Road, police said.

Chesapeake Police spokesman Officer Leo Kosinski said no meth lab or manufacturing equipment were present at the home, although detectives searched the house because they were “trying to see what was going on there” involving drugs.

The explosive device was unrelated to the methamphetamine, aside from the fact they were both allegedly possessed by Clarke, Kosinski added.

Virginia State Police, the Drug Enforcement Adminstration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Chesapeake Fire Marshal’s Office assisted Chesapeake Police in the investigation. The fire marshal is tasked with investigating the explosive device, Kosinski said.

Those with information about the incident are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, go to P3TIPS.com or download the P3Tips app to their smartphone. Callers do not need to give their name and are not required to testify in court.