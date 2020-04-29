Police looking for suspect after male shot, killed on HRT bus in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a male was shot several times while he was sitting on a Hampton Roads Transit bus waiting for departure Tuesday evening.

Police are still looking for the person who shot him.

Chesapeake Police say they were called to the HRT bus transfer stop in the 400 block of Liberty Street around 5:20 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived to find a male deceased on one of the buses.

Preliminary investigation shows the male was sitting on the bus waiting for it to depart when another unknown male boarded the bus and shot the victim several times.

The unknown male then fled on foot westbound across Liberty Street, between some buildings and toward a neighborhood.

He is described as a black male wearing all black clothing and a black face covering.

Police did not specify either the suspect or victim’s age.

The male victim’s identification will be released once a positive ID is made and next of kin is notified.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

