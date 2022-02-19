Police: Teen boy sustains possible life-threatening injuries following shooting near Chesapeake community center

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a teenage boy sustained life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Chesapeake Saturday afternoon.

According to police, officers were called regarding reports of gunshots near the community center in the 900 block of King Arthur Drive just after 1 p.m. Saturday.

When they got to the scene, police found the teen suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was sent to a local hospital with what police say were potentially life-threatening injuries.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident including possible additional injuries and suspect information.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

