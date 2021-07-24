Police locate missing Chesapeake woman with severe autism

UPDATE: Smelkinson has been located safe in Virginia Beach.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Police are requesting help looking for a missing woman with severe autism.

According to police, Alanna Rose Smelkinson, 18, was last seen in the area of the 2300 block of Smith Avenue around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday. She has shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials say she was last seen wearing a green shirt, leggings that look like jeans and gray shoes.

If you have seen her or know her location, please contact the Chesapeake Police Department by calling 911 or 757-382-6161.