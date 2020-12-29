Police investigating shooting incident on Coventry Close in Chesapeake, victim sustains serious injuries

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Police are now investigating a shooting incident that sent a person to the hospital Monday evening.
Police say they were called to the 200 block of Coventry Close in Chesapeake regarding a shooting around 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Initial investigations revealed that a group of individuals were walking in the area when a black Sedan stopped near them.
Police say several black males and black females exited the vehicle and approached the individuals.
One of the males produced a handgun and demanded the belongings of the individuals walking.
One of the victims resisted and was shot, sustaining serious injuries. The suspects reportedly fled the area in the black Sedan.
The injured victim was transported to a local hospital.
Police say there were no other information of the suspects other than one of the females had green hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.
