CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night in Chesapeake.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 9:20 p.m. at the intersection of Border Road and Stalham Road. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police say witnesses described the suspects as four to five black men in a white sedan. The suspects then sped off after the shooting to Fireside Road towards Wingfield Avenue, according to police.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.