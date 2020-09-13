Shooting on Bainbridge Boulevard leaves 3 with life-threatening injuries, police say

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Police are investigating a triple shooting incident that left the victims with life-threatening injuries Saturday night.

Police responded just after 10 p.m. in the 2000 block of Bainbridge Boulevard near the RiffHouse Pub.

The three victims were transported to local hospitals, police say.

As of 11:50 p.m., the parking lot was still taped off with several police vehicles in the area.

No suspect information is available at this time. No further information is available.

This is a breaking news story.