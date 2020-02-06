Police investigating report of gun at Oscar Smith High that prompted lockdown Wednesday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police are still investigating after a report of an Oscar Smith student in possession of a gun forced a lockdown Wednesday at the school.

Oscar Smith Principal Paul Joseph says his staff received the report Wednesday afternoon and the school implemented a level two lockdown as a precaution, but no weapon was found,

Joseph didn’t specify whether a student has been identified in the case in a message to parents Thursday, but said “appropriate disciplinary action will be taken as a result of this incident.”

He said the case remains under active investigation by police.

“Events such as this provide us with the opportunity for teachable moments,” Joseph said in the message to parents. “It is important that we work together to keep our schools safe. Parents, I urge you to take some time to speak with your child about school safety and what is and is not appropriate to bring to school. Please remind students that if they hear something or see something of concern, they should say something either to their parent, teacher, counselor, administrator, or another adult. I would like to applaud the student who reported this matter to a trusted adult.

Joseph emphasized weapons of any kind are not allowed on school property and those found in possession of weapon will face serious consequences.