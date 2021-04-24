Police investigating fatal auto-pedestrian crash on Gum Rd. in Chesapeake

One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating after they say a person was fatally struck by a vehicle in Chesapeake Saturday evening.

According to police dispatch, the call for the crash came in just after 8 p.m. in the 2400 block of Gum Road.

Emergency crews responded to the crash and pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene.

10 On Your Side is still learning more about the incident.

There are no further details at the moment.