Police investigating armed robbery on Battlefield Blvd. in Chesapeake; B.M. Williams Primary School placed on lockdown

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Chesapeake are investigating an armed robbery that led to a nearby school being placed on lockdown.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a robbery alarm around 10:45 a.m. in the 1200 block of N. Battlefield Blvd. When they arrived, they learned that three Black men entered a check-cashing business with handguns.

The men, who had on face coverings, stole an unknown amount of money and fled the business out of the back door on foot.

Officers set up a perimeter in an attempt to locate the suspects, however, no suspects were found.

B.M. Williams Primary school, which is nearby, was placed on lockdown as a safety precaution.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.