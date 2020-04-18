Police investigating a burglary at Chesapeake Pawn and Gun

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Police Department responded to a commercial alarm early Saturday morning at Chesapeake Pawn and Gun located on South Military Highway.

Police received the call just before 3 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found evidence of forced entry into the business and multiple firearms were stolen.

Police officials report that no suspect was found and the incident is being investigated with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

The ATF is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) involved in this burglary.

The Chesapeake Police Department is asking for the community’s help and anyone with information can call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online at P3tips.com.

