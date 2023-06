CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a shooting early Friday morning in Chesapeake.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 3:06 a.m. in the 3000 block of Fireside Rd. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from a non life-threatening gunshot wound to his arm.

Police says they do not have suspect descriptions at this time and that the shooting is under investigation.