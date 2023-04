CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a crash involving a school bus from Chesapeake Tuesday afternoon in Norfolk.

According to a spokesperson from the Norfolk Police Department, the call for the crash came in around 12:27 p.m. at E. Brambleton Avenue and Tidewater Drive.

No further information has been released at this time. 10 On Your Side is working to learn more information about the crash and if there are any injuries.