CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a fatal shooting Saturday afternoon in Chesapeake.

According to police, officers responded to a call for a man in a breezeway who had been shot just before 12:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Parkside Drive. This is located at Forest Cove Apartments.

When officers arrived on the scene, they rendered care to the victim. The victim was then transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No further information, including suspect information, is available. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.