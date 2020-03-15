Police investigate fatal crash on Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel

CAPE CHARLES, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Fisherman Island of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel which left one person dead.

Officials say the call came in just after 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Police say a four-door sedan traveling northbound on Fisherman Island ran off the roadway.

Witnesses reported that the driver attempted to regain control of the vehicle but over-corrected and crossed into the southbound lane, striking a pickup truck head-on.

The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck was transported by ambulance to a hospital.

The CBBT was closed to all traffic but open now.

CBBT is currently closed to all traffic due to an accident. We strive to make this interruption to travelers as brief as possible. #Alert — CBBT (@FollowTheGulls) March 14, 2020

Cape Charles Rescue Service, along with Cheriton and Cape Charles Fire Departments, responded to the scene.

Police will not release the name of the victim until the next-of-kin is notified.

This is a Breaking News Story, stay with WAVY.com for updates.

